Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.49 on Monday, reaching $450.35. 2,680,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $501.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.91 and its 200-day moving average is $370.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

