Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

GNRC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.51. 985,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,918. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock worth $2,773,970. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

