Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $375,000 Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 290.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 83,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1,348.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 193,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 180,052 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. AES’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

