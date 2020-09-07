Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,986. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.