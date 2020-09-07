Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 6,840 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after purchasing an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $48.61. 568,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.