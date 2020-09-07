Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 6,092 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

