Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,800. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

