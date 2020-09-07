Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 12,713 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,770 shares of company stock worth $2,809,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

