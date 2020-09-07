Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 275.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $16.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.36 and its 200 day moving average is $450.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.