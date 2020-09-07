Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 731,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

