Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,037 Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gabelli lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Q2 stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,621. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $2,601,785.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,956 shares of company stock valued at $49,472,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

