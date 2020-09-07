Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. Federated Hermes Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

