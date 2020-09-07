Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 997,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
