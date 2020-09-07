Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 997,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

