Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CIRCOR International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. 93,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,581. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.