Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $479,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 35.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.56. 2,673,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,728. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

