Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $258,417,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $277.32. 1,811,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

