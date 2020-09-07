Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $72.06. 2,089,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

