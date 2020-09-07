Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $666,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

