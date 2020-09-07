Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $423,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADS stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 1,324,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,965. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

