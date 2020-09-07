Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

