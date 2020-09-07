Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $40.82. 34,867,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,885,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.