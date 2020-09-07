Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $599,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

