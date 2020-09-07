Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,304 shares of company stock valued at $66,582,527 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,589. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

