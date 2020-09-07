Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $63.71. 375,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

