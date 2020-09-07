Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.96. 7,437,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

