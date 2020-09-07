Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

