Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth about $62,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Steris by 4,021,612.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Steris by 107.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth about $33,465,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Steris stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.92. 317,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.71. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

