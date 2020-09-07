Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

