Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.94.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.18. 2,312,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

