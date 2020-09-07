Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.36. 25,495,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

