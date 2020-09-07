Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $93.30. 1,149,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,173 shares of company stock valued at $20,197,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

