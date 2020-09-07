Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 2,024 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

