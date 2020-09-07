Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 12,549 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. 6,807,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

