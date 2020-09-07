Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,227,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,514,000 after purchasing an additional 410,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 805,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.83. 11,327,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

