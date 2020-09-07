Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 200.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,617. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

