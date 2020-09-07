Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.97. 199,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

