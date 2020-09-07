Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC remained flat at $$34.03 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 698,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,107. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

