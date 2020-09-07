Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,604 Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

