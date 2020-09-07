Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,985 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.41. 359,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

