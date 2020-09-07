Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monro by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 667.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.