Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 5,679 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 21,019,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

