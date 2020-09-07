Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WD-40 by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.