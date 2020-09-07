Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 3,781 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.99. 11,248,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

