Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 1,817 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.