Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 66,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.93. 10,516,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

