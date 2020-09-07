Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.57.

CPK opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

