Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK) Head to Head Review

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -4.34% 14.93% 6.26% CooTek (Cayman) -8.84% -83.47% -26.73%

This table compares Change Healthcare and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.33 -$947.60 million $1.47 9.49 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.75 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -8.45

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 12 1 3.08 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $16.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.88%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

