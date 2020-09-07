Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

