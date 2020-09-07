Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $176.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $182.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

