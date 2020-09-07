Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $48.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

